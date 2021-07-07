Former Cardinal Laura Restrepo making her mark on the Symetra Tour

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Recent LPGA major champions Nelly Korda and Patty Tavatanakit are also both recent graduates of the Symetra Tour. Among the current members of that tour visiting French Lick, Indiana, this week, there's a University of Louisville graduate looking to make her mark in the game.
Laura Restrepo is awfully glad to be doing what she loves again.
"This year has been a blessing," Restrepo said. "Last year we didn't know what we were going to play in, what the status was going to be like. But we've actually been able to play like a full year, pretty much back to normal now. So it's been super exciting to actually have a job and be able to compete again."
Restrepo called last year a rebuilding year. She worked on changes in her swing and worked hard in the gym.
She is one of 144 players teeing it up at this week's Symetra Tour event, the Donald Ross Classic at the historic Ross Course at French Lick. Restrepo's been on the tour for the better part of three or four years after being a two-time All-ACC selection at the University of Louisville. With the work she's done, she feels like she's in a good spot to succeed.
"I feel like I'm in that happy medium where I have experience under my belt but also young and full of energy and excited to compete," she said. "I think that if I ever get to the point where I feel like I'm not getting any better or I feel like I'm too far behind, I'll stop. But so far, I feel like I keep improving and getting closer every year, so I'm going to keep going."
The LPGA Tour is the ultimate goal, along with the Olympics to represent her native Panama, where she stands alone in the game.
"I'm the only one that plays professional golf in Panama so it's a lot of responsibility but also something I'm very proud of because we're such a small country and I hope to inspire the next generation and hopefully we get more and more players out here."
