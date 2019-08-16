LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has fired men's tennis coach Rex Ecarma.
After an independent investigation into Ecarma's program, Athletics Director Vince Tyra said his department has "determined that a change in leadership is needed.”
According to a news release from Louisville Athletics, "U of L has exercised the 10-day notice provision in Ecarma’s agreement to terminate his services without cause, effective Aug. 26. He will be compensated per the term of his contract."
“We have been clear about our roles and expectations in providing our student-athletes an outstanding experience while a part of our program," Tyra said in the news release. "The conclusion of an independent investigation into our men’s tennis program determined otherwise.
"We will turn our attention to landing another outstanding person and coach, along the lines of recent hires, in order to develop terrific people while competing for championships."
Assistant coach Jakob Gustafsson will serve as the team's interim coach while U of L conducts a search for Ecarma's replacement.
According to previous reporting, Ecarma was placed on paid administrative leave June 27 while the university reviewed issues raised by some of the program's players.
A Louisville native, Ecarma amassed more than 400 wins in 29 seasons at U of L and led the program to five conference championships. The Cardinals finished 16-13 this past season and fell to No. 9-ranked North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
