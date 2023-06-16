LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alcohol sales will be expanding to all sports facilities at the University of Kentucky, starting in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said Friday that this move comes after the success of alcohol sales at Kentucky Proud Park for baseball.
The beer and seltzer sales will be expanded to include all other sports facilities where concessions are sold like Kroger Field and Rupp Arena.
"You make decisions based on the different things you've got in your program that you're trying to do do, whether it's atmosphere at your games or amenities that your fans desire, and work your way through that," Barnhart said. "It's not a financial decision for us."
Barnhart said this wasn't a revenue decision and that they paid attention to other experiences that schools were going through.
Earlier this year, UK piloted beer and seltzer drink sales at home baseball and softball games.
Back in 2019, Barnhart originally said that he wouldn't open up alcohol sales in public areas to keep the atmospheres, "family friendly."
