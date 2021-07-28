INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDRB) -- THE LUME Indianapolis puts you in the middle of Vincent van Gogh's works of art.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser made the trip to Indy to see the new exhibition at Newfields.
30 of Vincent van Gogh's most famous paintings have been converted to floor-to-ceiling projections to make up THE LUME Indianapolis.
Guests can walk through nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive gallery space.
Nearly 150 state-of-the-art digital projectors transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional multi-sensory world.
Grab a drink and snack from THE LUME Cafe and stop in to "Gogh Play" in the Activity Space before seeing original paintings by Van Gogh, Cezanne and Gauguin from the IMA Collection.
Australian-based Grande Experiences has presented the Van Gogh show in more than 50 cities outside of the nation including Taiwan, Mexico and Spain.
Now the technology has a permanent home as THE LUME Indianapolis.
It's the largest exhibition experience in Newfields’ 138-year history.
