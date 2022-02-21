LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s only blend your own custom bourbon experience opens February 23rd.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser experienced Barrels & Billets.
Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) presents this opportunity to blend, create and bottle your very own bourbon.
The space at 8th & Main Street in Downtown Louisville lets locals, tourists, and anyone explore and celebrate more about Kentucky's iconic bourbon heritage.
Guests will be able to mix and match six award-winning WoodCraft bourbons which includes a 200 Year Oak, European Oak, American Oak, Cherry Wood, Maple Wood, and Smoked Oak.
You will learn the art of bourbon blending and bottle your recipe.
The experience explores the 1800s when most whiskey was purchased from merchants who were barrel blenders, taking various barrels and blending them
together to create new tastes and flavors.
Barrels & Billets is a WoodCraft Bourbon Blender franchisee using spirits provided by authorized WoodCraft™ supplier Brain Brew Custom WHISKeY, Newtown Ohio.
Barrels & Billets
Downtown Louisville
800 West Main Street
Louisville, KY 40202
Wednesday through Thursday 11:00am - 6:00pm
Friday and Saturday 11:00am - 7:00pm
Sunday 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Custom bourbon experiences cost $35 per person and custom blend 750ml bottles can be purchased for $45
