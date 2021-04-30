LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Proudly wear your pink and support the fillies.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at Kentucky Oaks preparations at Churchill Downs.
The Longines Kentucky Oaks goes to the girls every year as only 3-year-old fillies race the day before the Kentucky Derby. They race for the garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.” Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history. The race was established on May 19th, 1875, by the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark.
It’s a day of fun and fundraising for critical women’s health issues. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to bring awareness to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer. The 12-year tradition of the Survivors Parade, a march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors around part of the track, will be virtual this year due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Kentucky Oaks charitable initiative has raised more than $1,000,000 for charity since its inception. You can show off your pink during the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest, for an opportunity to win a Longines time piece.
Post your best fashion picture to Twitter and Instagram using #myderbyfashion on Oaks or Derby day for a chance to win.
Kentucky Oaks Reserved Seating tickets include food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
