LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop.
The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
Save room for a scrumptious dessert like the pumpkin dream cake, chocolate velvet cake, chocolate meringue pie or lemon meringue pie.
The upstairs of the restaurant is newly renovated and features views of the city.
Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving or Christmas? The Whistle Stop has your back! You can order take-home meals or even have your Christmas party at the restaurant.
You can get a $50 dollar certificate for $25 dollars. They go on sale Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:00 a.m. Click here to get yours.
