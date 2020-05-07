LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Create your own characters and your own stories with puppet theater.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins the Squallis Puppeteers for some direction.
Shawn Hennessey demonstrated how to make puppets and how to make a theater.
You can use items from around the house to transport yourself to anywhere.
Squallis Puppeteers has been making puppets, performing, and teaching children (and adults) in Louisville, Kentucky since 1997.
Their mission is to use the art of puppetry to free imaginations, create fantastic characters, and to tell the stories that are important to our community.
Click here to connect to Squallis Puppeteers.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.