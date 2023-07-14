LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LEGOS are back in Louisville this weekend, and don't worry, you won't step on these.
The Louisville Brick Convention is set for July 15-16 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Professional Lego artist E.J Bocan was on WDRB Mornings Friday to show off some of his 2-D LEGO artwork. Bocan became a lego artist after going to his first lego show in 2005.
He says this weekend's convention is great for people of all ages. Master builders will be showcasing all kinds of LEGO displays, and he encourages the public to ask questions about how the pieces are built.
Professional LEGO artists locally and from around the nation will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet with fans. Fans will also be able to meet LEGO celebrities like the cast of the LEGO Masters TV show.
Brick pits with thousands of LEGO pieces will be available for fans to build their creations as well as watch live builds.
The convention will also have a retail space where you can buy merchandise and retired, rare and new LEGO sets.
Tickets are $14.99, and are anticipated to sell out. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Creations for Charity, a non-profit that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children all over the world.
