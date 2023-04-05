New House of Marigold in east Louisville offering locally-sourced comfort food

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant has opened offering seasonal comfort food and Southern hospitality.
The House of Marigold is a new locally-owned (also woman-owned and Black-owned) restaurant on Shelbyville Road.
Building on their successful catering company, Executive chef Kris Cole and Adrienne Cole want you to visit their culinary hotspot.
Breakfast dishes on the current menu include: Marigold biscuits in multiple ways, lemon ricotta flapjacks, French toast with bourbon maple syrup.
Lunch options include farmhouse beet salad with citrus ricotta, a Royale with cheese with local Berry beef, and chargrilled salmon.
The restaurant is sourcing from local growers, farmers and purveyors like Berry’s Beef, Blue Dog Bakery, Kenny’s Cheese, Quills Coffee, Fleur De Tea, The Pocket Bakery and more.
The restaurant has a full coffee bar with signature lattes plus a full cocktail bar.
Louisville-based Maddox & Rose led the interior design of the bright and airy space with booths, communal tables, bar seating and a lounge area.
Local bartender and tattoo artist Greg Hojnacki painted a custom mural.
In the evenings, The House of Marigold will host special events including guest chefs, pop-up dinners, themed celebrations, cocktail classes and more.
The House of Marigold is available for private event rentals in the evening with customizable catering packages.
The Coles started their successful Marigold Catering Company in 2019 and added Golden Girls-inspired Marigold Mobile Bars, a selection of bar carts available for event rentals.
The House of Marigold
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
10310 Shelbyville Road
Click here to get connected to The House of Marigold.
