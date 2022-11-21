PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) -- Black Friday is a big day of holiday shopping at big box stores but don’t forget about the little guy on Saturday.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons.
The day after Black Friday, you are encouraged to shop at small businesses nation-wide.
Norton Commons wants you to keep your dollars local during the holiday season with promotions, sales and pop-ups.
"Shop Small Saturday” on Saturday, November 26th can do that.
Explore nearly 30 boutiques, shops, service providers, and restaurants offering giveaways, deals, and flash sales.
Many stores will also offer refreshments to shoppers.
Continue the shopping frenzy on Saturday, December 3rd at the Annual Holiday Open House with another round of bargains and good cheer.
The Toys for Tots drive includes carriage rides or a photo with Santa in exchange for a new toy donation.
Get into the Holiday spirit and start chipping away at that Christmas list.
Click here to get connected to Norton Commons.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.