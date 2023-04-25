Nothing goes better together than the Kentucky Oaks and Kegs & Eggs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get your Kentucky Oaks morning started right with Kegs and Eggs.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the 3rd annual event at Lou Lou Food + Drink.

Lou Lou Food + Drink and the new Lou Lou on Market are hosting this comeback event.

Kegs and Eggs provides nutrition and “nuance” while donating much needed funds to Apron, Inc.

Lou Lou on Market will host a patio party, “The Infield Vibe,” for those wanting fresh air on Oaks morning.

Chef Christian’s Cajun-themed Brunch will include Biscuits and Crawfish Gravy and more.

Kelly Burgess of Apero Seasons will be back selling her gorgeous living floral wearables including rings, boutonnieres and more.

David Green, the “Starvin Artist” will be showcasing and selling his artwork during the month of May.

Menu includes:

Lou Lou’s Famous Hot Brown

Hot Brown Pizza

Shrimp n Grits with an Over Easy Egg, Bacon and Syrup

Country Ham & Biscuits by Chef Ellen Gill McCarty

Cajun Eggs Benedict

Cajun Omelet

Biscuits with Crawfish Swamp Gravy

Other Sunny Surprise Dishes

A Percentage of Food Sales will benefit APRON Inc.

 

Kegs and Eggs

Friday, May 5

Kentucky Oaks Morning

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FREE Admission

 

Lou Lou Food + Drink

108 Sears Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

 

Lou Lou on Market

812 East Market Street

Louisville, KY 40206

Click here to get connected to Kegs & Eggs.

 

