LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Discover countries from around the world without leaving Louisville.
WorldFest, one of the region's largest international festivals, celebrates its 17th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend, August 30th - September 2nd.
WorldFest is a great way to discover, explore and celebrate Louisville's many cultures.
More than 70 local and regional entertainers will offer a variety of music, dance styles and beats ranging from African drumming to Reggae to Indian, Celtic, Arabic, Latin, Caribbean music.
Louisville is more culturally diverse than ever before with over 100 languages spoken in the Louisville public schools and 35 percent of the city's population growth over the past 17 years coming from international residents from over 150 different countries throughout the world.
WorldFest takes place in downtown Louisville at the Belvedere located at 5th Street and Main Street.
WorldFest 2019
Friday, August 30th 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday, August 31st 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday, September 1st 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday, September 2nd 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Click here to get connected with WorldFest 2019.
