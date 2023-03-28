You'll want to gab the telescope or maybe a pair of binoculars this evening and tonight! A total of 5, yes FIVE, planets will be visible this evening. Even more special, these 5 planets are going to be lined up near the moon!
What five planets are going to be visible?
Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars!
Tonight is going to be the best night to catch it according to Space.com as well, so take advantage of it tonight.
Where to Look?
There will be a specific direction and time to look to be able to see all five planets this evening, so you won't want to miss your opportunity! You’ll want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.
The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don't be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset. For reference, sunset tonight is at 8:02pm!
Three of the five planets should be pretty easy to see with the naked eye, being Jupiter, Venus, and Mars due to the size of Jupiter and the closer distance to Earth of Venus and Mars. Mercury and Uranus could be harder to spot, so you might want to grab a pair of binoculars for those!
Image Credit: Fox Weather
Weather Tonight
Now, it won't really mean much if there's planets visible if we can't see them because of clouds right? Luckily enough for us, clouds will be making their way on out of our area as we head into sunset.
Temperatures will likely be in the 40s by then so be prepared to bundle up a bit, but the clouds will continue to move on out through the evening as well if you plan on heading out later in the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s.