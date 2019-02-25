Black and Green Snow in Russia
Black snow fell in Russia last week then green snow appeared a week later in a different part of the country. Check out the videos!
The black snow appears to be caused by emissions from coal factories and open coal pits in the area. They have measures to prevent coal dust from getting into the air, but those seem to have malfunctioned. The coal dust is caught up in the air, water condenses onto those particles to form snowflakes that fall to the ground black or gray in color instead of white. Residents in the area say the black snow is not uncommon, sparking concerns of a larger pollution problem.
About a week later, green snow was spotted in Pervourlask. This was linked to the chrome factory near the town. Daily Mail reports that a slurry tank "became clogged and pumped water which overflowed to the surface." It sounds like (and looks like from pictures of the town) the snow fell normally, and the green color came from the leak after the snow fell.
The black snow happened in the Siberian region of Kuzbass, noted by the black marker on the map above. The green snow fell in Pervourlask, Russia, noted by the green marker on the same map.