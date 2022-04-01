This weekend starts chilly, sees rain, then ends with some sunshine and higher temperatures. To kick it off, nearly all our communities are under a Frost Advisory overnight.Frost develops around 36 degrees, but we will actually see temperatures closer to freezing. If you have already planted or something you want to protect has already bloomed, take the necessary steps now to keep it safe from the cold. You can cover your plants with a tarp or fabric, like a sheet or towels, to keep frost off the plant and on that covering.
Temperatures drop into the lower 30s across our area by Saturday morning. Part of the reason we cool down is that the wind slows down and the clouds break apart. At night clouds act like a blanket and trap heat down here near the ground. Without clouds all of that heat can escape out into the atmosphere, so our temperatures drop farther.
Those clouds roll right back in Saturday afternoon and bring some light rain. That rain is falling into a lot of dry air in our communities, so don't expect much to make it to the ground.
Even the people who get rain will see less than a tenth of an inch, and many people will miss out on the rain entirely.
The cold front bringing the rain passes through quickly, and it's not very strong. That means this rain will also move through quickly.
It starts in our western communities around 5 or 6 PM Saturday and leaves our eastern communities by 11 PM.