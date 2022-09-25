Monday night Jupiter will be closer to Earth than it has been in the last 59 years! Jupiter will be at opposition Monday at 4 PM which happens when Earth is positioned between the sun and Jupiter. You should look toward the east as the sun sets; Jupiter will be brighter than any other star. For the best viewing, get to the highest elevation you can in the darkest place you can find. Get away from city lights and other ambient light that might make it harder to spot objects in the night sky. Don't worry if you can't make it out Monday night. You can still see Jupiter tonight or through the west of the week while the weather stays nice! If you use a pair of binoculars, you should also be able to see Jupiter's largest moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto). They will be smaller dots on either side of the planet.
Opposition, that particular positioning, happens with Jupiter roughly every 13 months. At that time, Jupiter will appear larger and brighter than on any other day of the year, but that's not a difference you will notice with your naked eye. This one is special because at its opposition, Jupiter will be roughly 367 million miles away, closer to the Earth than its been since 1963.