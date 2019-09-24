It almost seems like we're telling you about new records being broken every day! If you're starting to lose track, you're not alone. This is a recap of important records through September and early October. We will break these in to categories: jogging your memory of records that have already been broken or tied, sure bets of records that will be broken in the near future, records that are in jeopardy of being broken, and honorable mentions of records we came close to breaking but didn't quite there.
ALREADY BROKEN (or tied)
- September 10 high temperature: 99º, previous record: 98º in 1897
- September 11 warm low temperature: 77º, previous record: 73º in 1933
- September 11 high temperature: 97º, previous record: 97º in 1897
- September 12 warm low temperature: 75º, previous record: 75º in 1936
- September 13 high temperature: 97º, previous record: 97º in 1939
- September 16 high temperature: 98º, previous record: 96º in 1954
SURE BET
Hottest September ever: Right now 1925 holds that title with an average temperature of 77.5º. Through September 23rd, this year's average temperature is 80.1º. That makes this year 2.6º warmer than the warmest September on record.
Hottest temperature ever in October: Right now 93º is the hottest temperature ever record during the month of October. That happened on October 7-8, 2007. Our forecast high temperature on October 1st is in the middle 90s!
IN JEOPARDY
- Latest 95º in the year
- Driest September
- September 27 high temperature
- September 28 high temperature
- September 29 warm low temperature
- September 30 warm low temperature
- September 30 high temperature
- October 1 warm low temperature
- October 1 high temperature
That's where the 7-day forecast ends, but it's likely a few more records will be in danger until the next cold front rolls through in early October.
Driest September ever: So far we have measured 0.04". 2010 is the driest September currently on record, having received 0.12" of rain. That means we are currently 0.08" drier than the driest September on record.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
The lists above only include records that were actually broken or tied, but there have been several big records we came close to breaking.
5th longest dry stretch: 27 days (August 27 - September 22)
5th place for days of high temperatures in the 90s in a calendar year: 72 (so far). We *will* add to that number in the next two weeks, so this is a record worth keeping an eye on. Here's the list of the top 4:
- 73 days in 1953
- 76 days in 1959
- 81 days in 1954
- 85 days in 2010
We will get to 73 and should also pass 76. That gets 2019 into the top 3, but we will have to go through another heat wave to get into the 80s. With each passing day, additional days of the 90s are less and less likely.