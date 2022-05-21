A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our WDRB area until 7 PM EDT.

sever thunderstormw atch box.jfif 
Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 150 PM until
     700 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms over Illinois will track eastward
   across the watch area, while new storms form ahead of the line. 
   Damaging winds are the main threat with the strongest cells,
   although some large hail is also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90
   statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west northwest
   of Evansville IN to 10 miles east of Dayton OH. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.