A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our WDRB area until 7 PM EDT.
Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 150 PM until 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms over Illinois will track eastward across the watch area, while new storms form ahead of the line. Damaging winds are the main threat with the strongest cells, although some large hail is also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west northwest of Evansville IN to 10 miles east of Dayton OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.