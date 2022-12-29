Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. 

Winter Temperatures National Map-title-showBg-en.jpg

In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees higher than it was about 50 years ago (in 1970). Keep in mind for weather record keeping, winter is December, January, and February. 

Average Winter Temperature-louisville-title-showBg-en.jpg

In fact, winter is the season warming the fastest in our area followed by spring, then summer, then fall. 

2022SeasonalWarming_louisville_en_title_lg.jpg

