Tonight look up into the night sky to see planets and starts meeting in unique ways! If you look up into the southwestern sky during the early evening, you can find Mars higher in the sky. Even from this far, Mars has a red/orange coloring to it. Tonight is special because of the Mars, Pleiades conjunction. Not familiar with the planet Pleiades? That's because it's a constellation of stars, not a planet. This conjunction happens every other year, but they usually don't come this close to each other. Mars and Pleiades haven't been this close together since 1991 and won't be this close again until 2038, according to EarthSky. A conjunction happens when two or more objects in the sky appear close to each other. In reality they are not close to each other in space, it just looks that way from our perspective.
You get another treat on Friday night! Mercury and Jupiter will have their conjunction, but it will be hard for us to see. The planets will show up low near the horizon in the early morning hours when the sun is starting to lighten the sky. In the early morning sky, look for the moon between now and March 10-11. You will probably need some binoculars, and Saturn is also hanging near these planets in the next week. By the end of the month, you should be able to see them with just your eyes.