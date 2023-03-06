LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum and KMAC Museum in downtown Louisville are teaming up for Free Family Day on Saturday, March 11.
In a news release Monday, Frazier said a special art competition will be held Saturday in the leadup to the NCAA Tournament called Kentucky Rivalries.
"We are thrilled to host this event in conjunction with our Museum Row neighbors at KMAC," Heather Gotlib, manager of youth and family programs, said in a news release Monday. KMAC Museum is located at 715 West Main Street, one block east of the Frazier. "This is a great way to enjoy two mainstays on Main Street—at no cost to your family—on a Saturday morning."
People can visit the museum Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. free of charge. Activities available for free Saturday include:
- Special teamwork-themed storytimes
- Kentucky Rivalries exhibition tours
- Crafts and activities in the galleries
- Screenings of KentuckyShow!
"Families are also invited to participate in a dual scavenger hunt with components at both sites for a chance to win exciting prizes from the Frazier or KMAC," Gotlib said in a news release. "We hope to see lots of friendly faces here — and hopefully introduce the Frazier Museum to families who haven’t visited us yet."
