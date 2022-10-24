LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is giving Hoosiers a way to safely get rid of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day will happen statewide on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Drugs can be taken to the ISP Sellersburg Post from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program is for both liquid and pill medications, but vaping pens and cartridges will also be accepted. Syringes will not be accepted.
Some places in Kentucky are also participating, including the VA Hospital and certain Walgreens and Kroger stores.
The service is free, anonymous and no questions asked.
"The 'Take Back' initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft," ISP said in a news release. It's headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This is the 23rd year for the event.
To find a drop-off location near you, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.