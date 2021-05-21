LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From live music, to Downs After Dark, Louisville is gearing up for a busy weekend.
Waterfront Park welcomed people back for a sold out Billy Strings concert Friday night as part of the Live on the Lawn concert series. The band will also perform sold out shows Saturday and Sunday at the park in downtown Louisville.
Downs After Dark returns to Churchill Downs on Saturday for country night. The track is urging guests to wear boots and cowboy hats to the races. Click here to purchase tickets. Downs After Dark will also be held on June 12 and Sept. 18.
The Bourbon Boom is also making a comeback. Old Forester said it's prepping to reopen their bourbon tours.
"It's been really unfortunate, we've seen a lot of businesses close, we've seen restaurants close," Chris Poynter, a spokesperson for Old Forester, said. "But my hope, I'm an optimist, I believe now that we're reopening, that tourists are starting to come back, that conventions are starting to come back, that hotels are starting to get full, that we're on the other side of this."
For a full list of events going on this weekend, click here.
