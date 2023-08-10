LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your child could soon be apart of the Louisville Youth Orchestra.
The orchestra's 65th season kicks off soon. The first concert is called "Myths and Legends" and it draws from fairytale music.
A member of Daft Punk wrote some of it. The orchestra is still looking for some musicians.
"We call it an audition because we want our students and their families in our community to take this process seriously, but there's a place for every student in the LYO," Matthew Vanover, executive director of the Louisville Youth Orchestra, said.
Auditions are between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3. Before that, musicians should choose an excerpt, register and pay.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.