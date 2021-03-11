LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky continues to deal with issues surrounding unemployment, one man says he's being taxed on unemployment money he's still waiting for.
As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough, issues with unemployment have made life more difficult and worrisome for Joseph Reese.
"I can't count how many emails I have sent them," Reese said — not to mention all of the phone calls and hours spent waiting on hold.
Reese is still waiting on his unemployment benefits, and has since learned at least one check was deposited into the wrong bank account.
"My account had been changed in the unemployment system," he said.
While Reece works to get that resolved, it's also tax season — and he recently received his 1099 form. But, he doesn't want to pay taxes on unemployment money he's never received — and he isn't the only one.
It's a problem state lawmakers are aware of. About 3,500 residents think they are being taxed incorrectly on their unemployment money. But state officials say they still need to file their taxes on time.
Lawmakers held a meeting on this very issue Thursday with unemployment and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials. They say those dealing with this issue should request a revised form from the state.
"If you can't get a 1099-G in a timely manner, before you file your tax return, you should only claim the income you actually received," Jessica Honican, Office of Income Taxation executive director, said.
But even after that, Honican says, you're still not in the clear.
"And once they get that corrected 1099-G, even if it's after they filed their tax returns, that should be provided to the IRS and to the state and they should file an amended return at the federal level and the state level," she said.
For Reese and his family, it's caused a lot of stress.
"I don't know, it's just been a long process and it's definitely taken its toll on me," he said. A process that's still not over.
If you have a concern with your 1099 form, email KYOU1099@ky.gov. Gov. Andy Beshear's office is also planning on reopening the state's employment offices for in-person unemployment help on a permanent basis starting April 15.
