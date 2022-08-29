GOODWILL- NORTON HOSPITAL RENDERINGS (4).jpg

Norton Healthcare unveiled plans for a $70 million hospital in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday in a partnership with the Goodwill Industries west end "opportunities campus." It will be the first new medical center for Louisville's West End since before the Civil War. Image courtesy Norton Healthcare. Feb. 23, 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville.

A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1.

Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital, the first newly constructed hospital in west Louisville in more than 150 years.

Norton is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky on the "Opportunity Campus" that will be built on the corner of 28th Street and Broadway.

Organizers want to hear from community members on the services and features they would like to see available at the hospital. To facilitate ease in receiving and reporting community input, a survey, available in English, Spanish and Swahili, is available and should only take a few minutes to complete

The hospital is scheduled to open in 2024.

