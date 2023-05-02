LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans were cheering, the drinks were flowing, and the horses tore up the track during the first ever 502'sDay.
Churchill Downs announced plans earlier this year for the inaugural 502'sDay, featuring $5 admission and a day "dedicated to the 502 with the best of Louisville on full display."
More than 15,000 people spent a sunny — though chilly and windy — day taking in the races. Ginny Holland and her friend were there for all of it.
"This is a great day," Holland said Tuesday at Churchill Downs. "I love the addition, love the name 502’sDay. I think it is fantastic."
Track officials decided to come up with a day that was easier on the wallets for anyone who wanted to come to the track.
"How can we brand it," Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers said, recalling the planning of 502'sDay. "How can we have fun and make it more affordable for people in our community that might not be able to afford the Derby and Oaks Day pricing?"
Tuesday's races were even named after famous former Louisville events and locations:
- R1: The Old Sears Building
- R2: The Galleria
- R3: The Brewery
- R4: Lynn's Paradise Cafe
- R5: John E's
- R6: The Phoenix Hill Tavern
- R7: The Dirt Bowl
- R8: Jim Porter's Good Times Emporium
- R9: The Toy Tiger
This was also the first time most fans got a look at the temporary paddock and the completion of next year's $200 million renovation.
"Coming into the paddock right up front was a lot different," said Ben Hubbs, who took in the races Tuesday. "We were kind of like 'Wait, what is going on?' But it looked good. Good view of the horses."
One of those prancing around the paddock was last year’s Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike. He will run in The Alysheba Stakes on Friday.
People from around the world will gathering at Churchill Downs later this week, but Tuesday — and perhaps many more Tuesday's in the years to come — was a day created for locals.
"It could not be a better day," Holland said. "Definitely feels like Derby is in the air. Definitely feels like Derby. Great hats, great outfits, This is a great day. This will be a great addition."
