LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the first Saturday in May approaches, it is evident that the experiences and events that surround the race itself have changed, are changing and will change some more.
The actual run for the roses will happen no different this 149th time than the other 148, but how it is viewed and who is there to watch is no longer the same.
In the 80s and 90s, the Kentucky Derby was welcomed with scenes of celebration and cheer on Central Avenue. Tens of thousands of people flooded the road in front of Churchill Downs with kegs of beer to drink and music to hear.
"People left and right, all the way down the street, were having parties in the front yard," Shawn Stevens recalled from Central Avenue, when he spoke with WDRB in 2018. What used to be Louisville's premier Derby party has since been replaced with chain link fencing and hurried patrons crossing the street. The Central Avenue parties were shut down in 1999. Today, progress is marked at 1 Central Avenue with multi-million dollar facility upgrades. For Derby 149, a temporary paddock holds the place of the new design to be completed next year. A $90 million project is visible on the first turn where thousands of seats and new dining spots are available at the track. Tickets for the first turn dining at Oaks and Derby will cost $2,600, if you're lucky. The new upgrades set the stage for Churchill Downs' change for the race experience. Now, only those with reserved seating tickets can be on the frontside area. They're entitled to all-inclusive food and beverage with a ticket. No longer can those infield ticket holders come inside the track. "We found that it's a much more pleasant experience for those folks that have purchased reserved seats," said Darren Rogers, a Churchill Downs spokesperson. Tickets for Oaks and Derby went on sale on Ticketmaster with even the cheap seats going for several hundred dollars. Churchill Downs said the average net worth of a ticket holder is $1.2 million. Ticket costs and experiential changes at the track have surpassed many locals.
Fans showed up in fashions of all kinds at Thurby 2022. (Eric Crawford photo).
Self-described "Louisville VIP" Micah Chandler plays his violin outside of Churchill Downs on Thurby, May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A paddock bar at Churchill Downs during Thurby on May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Cigar stands were doing a brisk business on Thurby inside Churchill Downs. (Eric Crawford photo)
Louisville was ready to party as Thurby opened to full capacity at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Thurby fans poured through the Churchill Downs gates on May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans poured through the gates to celebrate Thurby at Churchill Downs on March 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans reutrned in a big way for Churchill Downs' full-capacity Thurby program on May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Thurby fans poured through the Churchill Downs gates on May 5, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans snapped up buttons to show support for their favorte Kentucky Derby horses. (Eric Crawford photo.)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The Longines clock at the Paddock at Churchill Downs on Thurby. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Bandolier Tom poses for a picture at Churchill Downs on Thurby. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
