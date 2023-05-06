LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The infield at Churchill Downs is known as a place where anything goes.
The space inside the famed track is only open for two events each year -- the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser was out early on Derby Day to find the colorful characters that travel to Louisville for the big event.
First in line for the infield this year was Kevin Barton, who has a 20 year streak of being the early bird to get into the track and claim his spot. Barton has been attending the Kentucky Derby for 34 years.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.