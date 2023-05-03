Shuttle buses change path to and from Churchill Downs for many horse racing fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those headed to Churchill Downs on Wednesday and Thursday can park at the Kentucky Expo Center for free with a paid ticket.

Parking is free for everyone with a ticket to get into the track through Thurby. But on Oaks and Derby day, only frontside ticketholders can park there for free, and will have to show their ticket to park. That doesn't include those with infield or general admission tickets.

Visitors parking at the Expo Center are asked to enter through gates two, four or six, and to park in lots E or J before taking a free shuttle to Churchill Downs.

Pick-up at the track to shuttle back to the Expo Center will be in the black lot of the Paddock Gate.

Roads around Churchill Downs are being shut down or restricted over the next few days. Parking will also be prohibited in certain areas.

