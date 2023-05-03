LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those headed to Churchill Downs on Wednesday and Thursday can park at the Kentucky Expo Center for free with a paid ticket.
Parking is free for everyone with a ticket to get into the track through Thurby. But on Oaks and Derby day, only frontside ticketholders can park there for free, and will have to show their ticket to park. That doesn't include those with infield or general admission tickets.
Visitors parking at the Expo Center are asked to enter through gates two, four or six, and to park in lots E or J before taking a free shuttle to Churchill Downs.
Pick-up at the track to shuttle back to the Expo Center will be in the black lot of the Paddock Gate.
Roads around Churchill Downs are being shut down or restricted over the next few days. Parking will also be prohibited in certain areas.
For a list of street closures and restrictions, click here.
For a list of no parking areas, click here.
For information about parking at Churchill Downs, click here.
For a list of Churchill Downs parking lot maps and directions, click here.
For more Kentucky Derby 149 coverage, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville mayor, police detail traffic and security plans for Kentucky Derby
- Louisville police release road closures near Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby week
- Kentucky Derby expected to bring $400 million to Louisville businesses
- What you can and can't bring to Churchill Downs for Derby Week
- Strategies for getting to Churchill Downs during Derby Week
- 'Special time for Louisville' | Mayor Craig Greenberg showcasing city during Derby week
- LMPD Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel details security plan for Derby week
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.