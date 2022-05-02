LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jason Spencer and his wife were on a walk in the Cherokee Triangle area a little more than a week after getting married in November 2017 when Thaddius Thomas and three other juveniles in a stolen vehicle picked them out to rob.
During the robbery, Thomas, now 21, shot the 30-year-old Spencer, killing him, and the men fled. Thomas later sold the gun he used in the slaying.
On Monday, Thomas was sentenced to 19 years in prison, having pleaded guilty in February to murder, robbery, receiving stolen property and wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun and tampering which physical evidence.
Travon Curry, who was also charged as an adult in the crime, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday. Curry, now 21, pleaded guilty to the same charges in February, admitting he also shot multiple times at the victims.
Both men must serve 85% of their prison sentences before being eligible for parole.
Curry allegedly confessed while in the hospital after being shot by Spencer during the robbery on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle.
A Louisville Metro Police officer testified in 2018 that Curry said, "I'm glad I killed that motherf*****" and "if I get out of here, I'm going to kill some other white motherf*****s." Curry is Black.
Police arrested four teenagers in the murder and robbery. One of the them, Demond Malone, pleaded guilty and had agreed to testify against his co-defendants.
Malone agreed to an 18-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to murder, criminal facilitation to first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and receipt of stolen property over $500.
A 13-year-old was also arrested but not publicly identified because he was charged as a juvenile.
