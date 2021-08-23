LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear rescinded an executive order requiring universal masking in schools, preschools and child care facilities Monday that was blocked by a federal judge last week.
Beshear’s order rescinding his previous directive was filed and took effect Monday. Emergency regulations requiring masks inside public schools and child care facilities from the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health remain in effect.
U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against the governor’s executive order mandating universal masking in schools and child care settings as part of a lawsuit filed by a group of Catholic school parents in northern Kentucky.
A hearing in the federal case is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Covington. Beshear's office said Thursday it had agreed with plaintiffs to apply Bertelsman's ruling only to Diocese of Covington schools.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on his decision to rescind the Aug. 10 executive order.
The decision by Beshear to pull his executive order requiring universal masking in public and private schools and child care facilities also comes days after the Kentucky Supreme Court determined that laws limiting his emergency powers should take effect as his office challenges their constitutionality in an ongoing lawsuit.
The state Supreme Court ordered the Franklin Circuit Court in a ruling Saturday to dissolve its injunction blocking new laws passed by the Republican-controlled legislature to curb the governor’s executive powers during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under one of the new laws, the governor’s executive orders during emergencies can only last 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. Another requires businesses and schools to comply with the least restrictive COVID-19 guidance from either the state's executive branch or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Kentucky Department of Education said Monday that the state education board's administrative regulation requiring universal masking inside public schools for at least 270 days remains in effect regardless of recent legal and executive action.
