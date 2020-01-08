LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Iroquois High School teacher who was captured on video fighting with a student resigned earlier this week, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
Carrie Adams, who had been reassigned amid a district investigation into the October incident, submitted her resignation Monday, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said.
The investigation has concluded with her resignation, Murphy said.
Adams was pulled from the classroom after video of a fight between her and a student surfaced. The altercation erupted after Adams, who was covering the class for another teacher, told the student, freshman Kamron Jennings, to put away his cell phone.
"She was like, 'Put your phone up,' and I said, 'My phone is not bothering anybody. Why do I have to put it up?'" Jennings told WDRB News in an interview at the time. "She said, 'It's bothering me.'"
"... We just kept going back and forth, and she said, 'I will throw you're little ass out this window.' She said, 'Come here, and I'll do it,' so that's when I walked up to her."
Jennings was arrested and charged with assault in the aftermath.
That incident was among a number violent altercations that have unfolded at Iroquois this year, including an attack in November that left a student with a broken jaw lying in a pool of his own blood in a school bathroom.
The school’s former principal, Clay Holbrook, accepted a voluntary transfer from Iroquois on Nov. 22. He was replaced by Rob Fulk, the former principal of Marion C. Moore School.
Fulk has taken steps to improve the school’s perception internally and publicly since taking over at Iroquois.
