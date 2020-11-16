LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The petition committee challenging the Jefferson County Board of Education's 7-cent property tax rate increase has appealed a lower court decision that invalidated the recall effort.
The "No JCPS Tax Hike" petition committee filed the appeal Monday, days after one of the group's leaders asked supporters for donations after their original law firm, Stoll Keenan Ogden, said it would no longer provide representation pro bono.
Theresa Camoriano said in an email Thursday, which set a $30,000 fundraising goal for the appeal, that attorneys for Stoll Keenan Ogden had donated $100,000 of their time.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards sided with the Jefferson County Board of Education and Jefferson County Teachers Association in his Oct. 30 ruling that thousands of signatures on the petition should not have been certified.
The decision ultimately invalidated the petition, which needed 35,517 signatures to place the matter before voters. Edwards determined that the petition should have fallen 2,246 signatures short of that threshold.
While voters could still vote on the 7-cent property tax rate increase on Nov. 3, the results were not counted.
"We are hopeful that the truth and the law still matter, and that we will win on appeal," Camoriano wrote in the Thursday message.
"No JCPS Tax Hike," which intervened in the school board's challenge of Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw's certification of the recall petition, is now represented by Shelbyville attorney Patrick Graney, court records show.
Graney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Renee Murphy, communications director for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the district believed Edwards "issued a strong and well reasoned order" that will withstand the appeal.
This story will be updated.
