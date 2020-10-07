LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The release of 15 hours of grand jury audio recordings on Friday provides new insights into the Breonna Taylor case and the decision to charge only one of the three Louisville police officers involved in her tragic shooting death in March.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB.com reporters Marcus Green and Chris Otts discuss what we learned from the grand jury tapes and the pivotal questions still to be answered in the case.
They also explain what crucial information was was not released as part of the batch of grand jury recordings.
