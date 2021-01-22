LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have filed a petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron, accusing him of committing "misdemeanors in office" that include lying to them about the Taylor investigation.
The petition, filed with the state House of Representatives on Friday, accuses Cameron of lying repeatedly to citizens about what was presented to the grand jury reviewing the March 13 fatal shooting of Taylor by Louisville police.
The grand jurors, who are not identified in the petition, claim Cameron (R) and his employees excluded information from jurors, and misled them and citizens in hopes of generating an outcome that would lead to political gain and "satisfy" Cameron's political ambitions.
"The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle," Kevin Glogower, the jurors' attorney, said in a statement. "This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky."
The impeachment petition is the third filed with the legislature during the 2021 General Assembly, a 30-day session in which lawmakers must tackle a state budget. Kentucky law says that the House of Representatives "shall refer the petition(s) to a committee."
The GOP-controlled Kentucky House has created an impeachment committee chaired by Louisville Rep. Jason Nemes (R). He told WDRB News last week that the state law governing impeachments ought to be re-examined.
In early January, four citizens petitioned to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear (D) over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort came after the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ruled in November that Beshear's executive orders during the pandemic were legal and "necessary."
Also this month, a group of 10 Kentuckians sought to impeach Rep. Robert Goforth, a Republican from Laurel County who is accused of choking a woman with an ethernet cable and trying to "hog tie" her during a domestic dispute. The impeachment petition accuses Goforth of "misdemeanors in office" such as breaching public trust, felonious acts of violence upon women, abuse of office and state property.
Cameron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
The jurors in the Taylor case have gone public with complaints about Cameron and the investigation multiple times since the attorney general announced on Sept. 23 that only one officer would be indicted, and not for shooting Taylor.
The grand jurors have said they believe additional charges should have been considered against other Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the raid.
Cameron’s attorneys recommended wanton endangerment charges against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison for shooting into an apartment near Taylor's unit. The jury indicted Hankison on those charges.
Taylor, 26, was shot six times and killed when officers raided her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park as part of a larger narcotics investigation.
The jurors claim Cameron's attorneys did not go into details of Kentucky's self-defense law or go through "every homicide offense," as Cameron said he did in his press conference that day.
Cameron has said the officers were justified in returning fire after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, first fired a single shot from inside the apartment as police entered.
And he said grand jurors agreed with that finding.
The jurors claim that is untrue and that Cameron "misled" the public in his "hour long national press conference."
And the jurors said Cameron lied to the public about what evidence was put before the grand jury, even claiming that certain evidence "did not exist" when it did.
Cameron's actions exposed the grand jurors to "public condemnation by laying responsibility for the proceeding's results at their feet."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.