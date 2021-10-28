LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and another critically injured after a double shooting in west Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of South 22nd Street, near Magazine Street, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's in the city's Russell neighborhood.
Once on scene, police found a man believed to be in his mid- to late-30s who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as Mitchell Cochran, 38, of Louisville.
Officers were then called to the 2100 block of West Broadway, in the California neighborhood, where they found another male who had been shot. He was also transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but was stable, according to Mitchell.
Police believe the two shooting scenes are related and that both victims were shot in the area of 22nd and Magazine in the Russell neighborhood.
"It's been a violent night," Major Matt Meagher, with LMPD's Major Crimes Unit, said. "Obviously, I wish it wasn't. But again, we're on the scene of a senseless crime where a life was taken."
Police do not have any suspects in the case.
This was the second double shooting in the city on Wednesday. The first happened just hours earlier in the Portland neighborhood where a man was killed and a woman injured. It also marks the city's fourth homicide in three days and the 167th homicide this year. The record, which was set last year, is 173.
Anyone with information in either case is urged to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
