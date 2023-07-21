LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at North 26th and Duncan Streets.
When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police say officers immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigation due to the victim's injuries. There are no suspects. If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online crime portal by clicking here.
