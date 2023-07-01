LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy with brain cancer is joining a group geared toward kids impacted by gun violence.
Although he's dealing with a different kind of trauma, he said he knew it would be something that could bring him joy during his fight.
Even dealing with something many people can't even imagine, 11-year-old Keeland Sanders, finds joy. Keeland has rhabdomyosarcoma which is an aggressive cancer in his brain.
"It's hard," Keeland's mom, Cameran Sitgraves, said. "It's been hard because this is a new experience I've never imagined anything happening like this, so it's, it's rough sometimes, but we push through."
It started with headaches, but he didn't find out how serious it was until he had an MRI in April. His scar shows he's had surgery but doctors could only do so much because of the location of the tumor.
"It feels like we're in a whole different life," Sitgraves said. "It doesn't even feel the same, you know?"
He's currently going through the process to see if the chemo is able to take it away or if he has to get another surgery.
WDRB was with him for his ninth weekly chemo treatment but he has 34 more to go.
"I try to take it day by day versus weekly, because it won't be as much pressure," Sitgraves said.
What's considered a "short" doctors visit could still last hours and the effects on Keeland lasts days.
"When it's a longer chemo, it's more intense, it's more aggressive, and he's just kind of more down and sad," Sitgraves said.
Because of his diagnosis, Keeland wants to be a surgeon when he grows up.
"I wanna do surgery," Keeland said.
So when he found out about the 2X Gamechangers Future Healers program, he knew that would be just one more thing that could bring him joy.
"The surgeries, the CPR dummies, the putting pressure on the blood, the Zoo and the dressing up as a doctor" Keeland said.
The program is for kids who have dealt with gun violence, but he called the founder himself to see if he might qualify even though he's dealing with a different issue.
"He used to be so quiet, and now he's just getting older and outspoken, but he's very sweet and kind," Sitgraves said.
Next month, he'll be walking side-by-side with the Future Healers as they help each other heal from unrelated trauma.
"Since I'm with him every step of the way, it's kind of like making us both stronger because we're together," Sitgraves said.
Keeland celebrated his 11th birthday Saturday and said he hopes for happiness this year.
