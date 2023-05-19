LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More Kentucky counties have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration following severe weather on March 3-4 that killed five Kentuckians.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday via a news release that 12 additional counties have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration that President Joe Biden approved in April: Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford counties.
“We thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials for working with us throughout this progress and are once again pleased to see more aid coming to help our communities recover,” Beshear said.
When the disaster declaration was approved in April, these counties were still waiting on a verification and validation process to be added to the declaration. Now, all reported storm damage has been approved by Kentucky Emergency Management and validated by FEMA.
On March 3, Beshear declared a state of emergency before the storms hit the commonwealth.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear preemptively declares State of Emergency ahead of Kentucky storms
- Louisville mayor declares State of Emergency after damaging storms roll through Kentuckiana
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.