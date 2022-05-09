LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains were found at 19 unmarked burial sites at the location of the planned Ford Battery Plant in Hardin County, the Army Corps of Engineers confirmed on Monday.
The discovery was made in March after additional archaeological field work took place as part of the Department of the Army (DA) permit application review process for the $5.8 billion project. The 1,500-acre campus is expected to create 5,000 full time jobs.
"A previous burial relocation occurred at the site pursuant to Kentucky state law in 2003; however the Corps had no involvement with that relocation," Katie Woman, a spokesperson with the Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, said in a news release.
Newton said the Corps is working with the Kentucky Heritage Council/Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office and family descendants for a plan to relocate the cemetery.
According to Newton, this is not anticipated to delay the permit decision.
