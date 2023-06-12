LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after a Louisville teenager was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway, her desire to help others is still living on.
Madelynn Troutt, a 17-year-old senior and cheerleader at Butler High School, was killed in a car crash in March 2021. Later that year, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Michael Dewitt on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to stop and render aid.
Troutt's family and friends are still working to spread light in her honor. Pictures, posters and yellow sunflowers filled various areas of South Park Country Club on Monday for the third annual Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble.
"There's really no words," said Marcie Troutt, Madelynn's mom. "Very exciting, it's overwhelming, it's a blessing. Just keeping her name alive is what means the most to us."
Every summer since the crash, hundreds have gathered at the golf course to raise some money for a scholarship in Troutt's name at Bellarmine University. It was an idea started by a stranger, Dana Willett-Maier. A former Butler cheerleader herself, Willett-Maier felt a bond to Madelynn and created a Facebook group called "Butler Cheerleaders Sending Love" after Madelynn's death. By June 2021, the first golf scramble was teeing off in Madelynn's memory.
By July of that year, the scholarship fund had already grown to $50,000, making it an endowment to live on forever: a student, to be chosen each year in Madelynn's name.
TODAY: We are at the third annual Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble. Troutt was killed in a car crash in March 2021. This event raises money for a scholarship in her name at @bellarmineU, where Madelynn planned to study nursing. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/UXmmABONiQ— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) June 12, 2023
This year, for the first time, attendees saw the golf scramble pay off as the first scholarship recipient was honored. Abby Betz stood between Troutt's parents, Marcie and Jeremy, as she accepted a plaque from Bellarmine University. Troutt had already been accepted to the university before her death and planned to study nursing.
Betz is a fellow Butler graduate with a passion to become a nurse. She was chosen by Bellarmine University to be the first recipient of the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
"This is what (Madelynn) wanted to do and this is something I can do in her honor — and her name — and show people this is what she stood for and what she wanted," Betz said.
Betz is now expected to be the the first of many Madelynn Troutt Scholars for years to come at Bellarmine.
"It was just such a big honor for one to be able to receive something like that," Betz said. "And then on top of that, it was that final little push I needed to be able to go to Bellarmine."
The Troutt family hopes the scholarship will continue to grow each year with the golf scramble as the biggest driving force. At this point, the award for this year's scholarship is $3,500. The fund as a whole is pushing past $75,000 and those at the golf scramble said they hoped after this event, the total would reach $100,000.
"I could cry," Marcie Troutt said. "Because, I just feel like our hard work, everything we've done, has gotten us here. And this is what (Madelynn) wanted. She wanted to help others."
The family's motto is now Live Like Madelynn. It's printed on t-shirts and posters, and often brought up in conversation.
"Be kind. Help others. Be there for people when they need something," Marcie Troutt said. "Don't categorize people, because she never did. She never met a stranger. She was very shy. She didn't really like attention but she was one of the first to help anyone out. That's what 'Live Like Madelynn' means to us."
Betz will begin her first semester of college this fall. For information on the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship or to donate, click here.
