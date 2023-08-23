Jerlen Horton and Chicoby Summers

Jerlen Horton and Chicoby Summers were arrested in California on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 after being on the run from police in Louisville since November 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville gang members were caught by police in California after nearly two years on the run.

Police arrested Jerlen Horton and Chicoby Summers on Tuesday after a two-hour standoff in Long Beach.

The ATF said both men are in the Victory Park Crips, a Louisville street gang.

The two have been on the run since November 2021 after police tried to arrest them and they ran off. 

Horton and Summers were wanted in a case focused on armed drug trafficking in Louisville. 

Both men will be brought back to Kentucky.

