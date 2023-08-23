LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville gang members were caught by police in California after nearly two years on the run.
Police arrested Jerlen Horton and Chicoby Summers on Tuesday after a two-hour standoff in Long Beach.
The ATF said both men are in the Victory Park Crips, a Louisville street gang.
The two have been on the run since November 2021 after police tried to arrest them and they ran off.
Horton and Summers were wanted in a case focused on armed drug trafficking in Louisville.
Both men will be brought back to Kentucky.
Related Stories:
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest of 2 Louisville fugitives
- 5 members of Victory Park Crips face federal indictments for dealing weapons
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.