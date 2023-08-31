Malik Jenkins-Zahva Parr mugs

Malik Jenkins and Zahva Parr are facing additional charges, accused of assaulting another inmate in Louisville's jail on Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two inmates are facing additional charges, accused of assaulting another inmate in Louisville's jail.

According to court documents, Malik Jenkins and Zahva Parr were charged with assault and wanton endangerment after the attack inside Metro Corrections just before midnight Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Arrest citations for Jenkins and Parr state both men were seen throwing another inmate to the ground, punching him and stomping on his head. The reports said they both "caused serious physical injury" and "had no concern of human life."

Edward Sark (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

Edward Sark was named as the victim in the arrest reports. Sark was arrested earlier this week in connection with a road rage shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in July. Sark's bond was set at $50,000 in arraignment court Wednesday.

Sark was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

