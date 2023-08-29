LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made two more arrests in connection with the road rage shooting of a 6-year-old girl.
Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark were arrested on warrants Tuesday and charged for the July 10 shooting. Bisconer was charged with one count of wanton endangerment, while Sark was charged with one count of assault and four counts wanton endangerment.
The night of the shooting — just before 8:30 p.m. — LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance said "people in a vehicle" got into an "altercation" with a group of three motorcyclists on Interstate 65 North near Outer Loop in which shots were fired. The vehicle and the motorcycles continued up the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times. A 6-year-old girl, later identified as Onyx Sands, was hit while inside the vehicle.
Police said at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons, all from people on the motorcycles.
"This incident was a senseless act of violence which has a devastating impact on a young child and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable," Vance said the night of the shooting.
According to court documents, Bisconer and Sark "unlawfully fired" handguns at an SUV "multiple times" that was occupied by two adults and three children, including Onyx — who was hit in the back.
Police said Sark was on a motorcycle with a female passenger when he fired a gun at the SUV.
Court documents state a woman was driving the SUV, with Onyx's father in the passenger seat, from the Outer Loop onto I-65 North with a group of motorcyclists traveling "at high rates of speed" while "weaving in and out of traffic."
Sark was driving behind the SUV when he began firing a handgun, police said. Witnesses told police at least three shots were fired and that the motorcycle behind the SUV had a male and a female on it. The back glass of the SUV was shot out. That's when the driver and Onyx's dad noticed she had been hit by one of those rounds in the back, so they switched drivers.
While Onyx's father drove to the hospital, he saw the motorcycles getting off the ramp at University Boulevard and followed them, according to a police narrative. He hit one of them, knocking them into another vehicle and pinning the motorcycle under the SUV. That's when the suspects began firing at the SUV again, according to court documents, hitting it at least once.
Onyx's father was able to drive away and take her to Norton Children's Hospital where she was treated.
Bisconer's arrest narrative said LMPD recovered a handgun from her at the scene, including some spent shell casings that matched the same handgun. An arrest narrative for Sark said he was identified by other motorcyclists who had been traveling with him. Police were also able to find surveillance video showing Sark at an Olive Garden before the incident with a gun tucked into his waistband.
Police said the suspects and the victims were total strangers.
Onyx's life has been turned upside down since the shooting. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Earlier this month, she returned home after three weeks recovering at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute. She still can't walk and suffers from phantom pains from the shooting and ensuing surgeries.
Shortly after the shooting, a Louisville man was arrested near the scene of the shooting. A federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera on a federal charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. To date, he has not been charged in connection with the shooting of Onyx.
A GoFundMe has been created to support Onyx and her family. To donate, click here.
Both Bisconer and Sark were booked into Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. They'll be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- 6-year Louisville girl unable to walk after being shot in road rage incident
- Police arrest Louisville man near scene of I-65 'road rage' incident that left 6-year-old shot in the back
- Family of Louisville 6-year-old shot in road rage incident says she may never walk again
- 6-year-old girl shot during 'violent road rage incident' in south Louisville, police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.