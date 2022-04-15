LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge will close next Thursday, April 21, as crews prepare for Thunder Over Louisville.
Officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival released a schedule on Friday for when the bridge will be closed. It will close at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The bridge will be closed all day Friday, April 22 and the day of Thunder on Saturday, April 23.
Additionally, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for airshow practice. Saturday, it will close at 10 a.m. until midnight for Thunder. Officials said access to the bridge will also be restricted.
Officials said Louisville Metro Police will release its traffic plan on Wednesday.
