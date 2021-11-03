LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four candidates have filed the necessary paperwork to run for mayor of Louisville on Wednesday, which was the first day of filing for the race.
Democrats Craig Greenberg, David Nicholson, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Timothy Findley Jr. all submitted their paperwork with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
Nicholson is the longtime Clerk of Courts in Jefferson County. Findley is a well-known pastor and activist in Louisville.
Parrish-Wright is co-chair of The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Businessman Craig Greenberg is the former CEO of 21C Hotels.
Candidates have until Jan. 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. to file.
The Democratic primary for mayor is May 17, 2022 and will be followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Louisville will then have a new mayor starting in January 2023 because current Mayor Greg Fischer can't run for a fourth consecutive term in office.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.