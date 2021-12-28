LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were indicted for kidnapping and robbery after allegedly robbing, beating and holding two people hostage for three days.
According to a news release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney, Bishop White, Granville Cobble, Virgil Gaines and April Jones were all charged with kidnapping.
According to arrest reports, the victims -- a man and a woman -- said they had been attacked and robbed by Gaines, Cobble, Jones and White from Nov. 9-11 at an apartment on Golden Turtle Circle, off Goldsmith Lane.
The male victim said he was punched, stabbed in both arms and cut on his thigh. Police say he also suffered a chipped tooth and had red marks where he had been picked up by his neck.
The female victim said she'd been choked, and witnessed the male victim being hit with a vacuum cleaner.
The arrest reports say the suspects also took $700 in cash, a phone and a laptop. After two days, the suspects took the victims to the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane, where the victims told security what happened.
Officers searched the apartment and found a bloody knife and bloody towels.
The suspects, who were also charged with assault and strangulation, will be formally arraigned on Jan. 3.
Related Stories:
- Third suspect arrested after Louisville police say robbery victims held hostage for days
- Louisville suspect accused of holding robbery victims hostage for days
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.