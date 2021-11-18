LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a third suspect after two people were robbed, beaten and held hostage for three days.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Virgil Gaines III was arrested on Wednesday.
His arrest comes one day after Granville Cobble and April Jones were arrested in connection with the same incident.
According to arrest reports, the victims -- a man and a woman -- said they had been attacked and robbed by Gaines, Cobble, Jones and a fourth accomplice from Nov. 9-11 at an apartment on Golden Turtle Circle, off Goldsmith Lane.
The male victim said he was punched, stabbed in both arms and cut on his thigh. Police say he also suffered a chipped tooth and had red marks where he had been picked up by his neck.
The female victim said she'd been choked, and witnessed the male victim being hit with a vacuum cleaner.
The arrest reports say the suspects took $700 in cash, a phone and a laptop.
After two days, the suspects took the victims to the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane, where the victims told security what happened.
Officers searched the apartment and found a bloody knife and bloody towels.
Cobble, Jones and Gaines are charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault, robbery and strangulation. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related story:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.